Cooks caught all five of his targets for 85 yards in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.

Will Fuller was Deshaun Watson's favorite target on the afternoon, but there were still some chunk plays left over for Cooks against a paper-thin Detroit secondary. The much-traveled wideout has caught at least three passes in seven straight games, posting a 42-581-3 line on 57 targets over that stretch, but Cooks could struggle to keep that streak alive in Week 13 against a much tougher Colts defense.