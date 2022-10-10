Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5.

There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season-low targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games if quarterback Davis Mills can hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has a total of 20 targets (13 catches) for 99 yards the last three weeks.