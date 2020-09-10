Cooks (quadriceps) is active for Thursday's game at Kansas City.
Cooks entered Week 1 prep with a quad injury that wasn't disclosed until Monday. He proceeded to follow an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen and received a questionable tag for Thursday's season opener, when he tested his quad prior to the game (per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic) and got the all-clear to play. Cooks may have some limitations, and as a result some of his usual reps may filter to Kenny Stills or Randall Cobb.
