Cooks (quadriceps) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
The speedy wideout played through his quad injury back on Sept. 10 in the Texans' Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. In the process, Cooks was on the field for 31 out of the Texans' 59 snaps on offense, en route to catching two of his five targets for 20 yards. With his injury having had some extra time to mend, Cooks seems likely to see more snaps in Week 2, albeit while up against a Baltimore defense that was dominant in last weekend's 38-6 win over Cleveland.
