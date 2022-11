Cooks secured three of six targets for 70 yards in the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

The veteran wideout paced the Texans in receiving yardage, with a game-long 41-yard grab playing a significant part. Cooks' upside will continue to be capped to a degree by the team's quarterback play, but he's at least hit or exceeded the 70-yard mark in two of his last three games heading into a Week 12 road matchup versus an inconsistent Dolphins secondary.