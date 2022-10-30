The Texans are willing to trade Cooks (wrist) prior to Tuesday's deadline and are listening to multiple inquiries ahead of Sunday's contest against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooks practiced in full Friday but is still listed as questionable for Week 8 due to a wrist injury, and ongoing trade talks could be a factor in Houston deciding whether the wideout ultimately suits up Sunday. The 29-year-old will be owed a hefty $18 million fully guaranteed next week, which has reportedly complicated discussions with teams including the Giants, Rams and Vikings, per Schefter. In addition to Cooks being listed as questionable, the Texans have downgraded Nico Collins (groin) to out versus Tennessee, potentially leaving quarterback Davis Mills with Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Tyron Johnson as his top wideouts.