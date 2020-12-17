Cooks (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Cooks' ability to practice in a limited fashion is a good sign with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Colts, but he may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid carrying a designation into the weekend. While Cooks was sidelined in the Texans' blowout loss to the Bears in Week 14, receivers Keke Coutee, Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell and tight end Jordan Akins served as the primary options in the passing game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cooks would presumably usurp all of those players and step in as Watson's top target if he can gain clearance for the Week 15 contest.