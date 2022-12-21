Cooks (calf) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
He's thus set to play for the first time since Week 12 when the Texans face the Titans on Saturday. Cooks could jump right back in as the top target for Davis Mills, especially with Nico Collins (foot) missing another practice Wednesday and Phillip Dorsett coming off a zero-catch, one-target showing on 54 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Chris Moore has emerged as the top target of late, getting more snaps on the perimeter the past three weeks after being largely slot-based for most of the season.
More News
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Deemed limited practice participant•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Reportedly not expected to play•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: 'Looks fast' in return to practice•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Likely to miss third straight game•