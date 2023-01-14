Cooks told front office personnel that he does not want to be part of Houston's rebuilding process, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cooks reiterated his desire to play for a team with a chance to compete for a championship, which is unlikely to happen any time soon in Houston. This should not come as a surprise, as Cooks expressed displeasure when he wasn't moved at the trade deadline. He has a massive cap hit in the final two years of his deal, so Houston will likely have to eat a portion of his salary in order to move him. That was an obstacle the Texans ran into at the deadline.