Texans' Brandon Dunn: Exits with ankle injury
Dunn suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Jets.
Dunn has played every game since the start of 2017 for the Texans, but was forced to leave Saturday's game. Christian Covington and Angelo Blackson are the remaining reserve defensive lineman available for Houston should Dunn be unable to return.
