Dunn appeared in all 16 of the Texans' regular-season games in 2019, registering 25 tackles along with one sack.

Dunn has been a depth soldier along the Texans' defensive line for the last five seasons, missing just one game over the last three years. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent when the offseason begins in March.

