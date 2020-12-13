site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-brandon-dunn-leaves-with-hip-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Brandon Dunn: Leaves with hip injury
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2020
at
5:19 pm ET 1 min read
Dunn suffered a hip injury during Sunday's game against the Bears.
Dunn failed to record a tackle before he exited in the fourth quarter. If he's unable to recover before next week's game against the Colts, either Ross Blacklock or Corey Liuget will start at nose tackle.
More News
02/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
04/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
03/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
01/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read