The Texans submitted a $2.025 million tender to Dunn on Monday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Dunn was decent for the Texans in 2018, racking up 24 tackles (13 solo) and on forced fumble in 14 games. In theory, a team could still match the offer, but would have to give up a draft pick in return. If the 26-year-old stays, he'll likely be the favorite to re-gain his role as the starting nose tackle.

