Texans' Brandon Dunn: Receives three-year extension
Dunn agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Dunn has been a reliable rotational piece and has played in 46 of 48 games for Houston over the last three years. The 27-year-old totaled 25 tackles and had his first career sack in 2019.
