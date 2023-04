The Texans selected Hill in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 248th overall.

Hill is something like a cornerback-safety tweener out of Pittsburgh, though for the opposite reasons you usually see. Rather than being an otherwise competent corner who lacks speed and needs to switch to safety, Hill has cornerback athleticism (4.43-second 40 at 5-foot-10, 193 pounds) but lacks the coverage fundamentals to play there. DeMeco Ryans might be able to help Hill make his game more complete.