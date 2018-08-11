Weeden completed 9-of-11 passes for 97 yards and two touchdown passes in Houston's win over Kansas City in Thursday's preseason opener.

Weeden was sharp for the two drives he had, both of which ended in touchdowns to rookie tight end Jordan Akins. He spread the ball around, targeting six different receivers on his first drive. Weeden cemented his role as Deshaun Watson's backup.

