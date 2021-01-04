Williams signed a reserves/future contract with the Texans according to a league source Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After playing his 2020 campaign with the Giants, Williams has now signed a contract with Houston and will likely continue to contribute on special teams. Throughout the six games the cornerback participated in this season, he was battling a groin injury and recorded just one solo tackle.
