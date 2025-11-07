default-cbs-image
Berrios (chest) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Berrios has been dealing with a chest injury since last week and logged a limited practice this Wednesday. However, he was able to return to a full session Thursday, suggesting that he'll be fine for Sunday's clash against Jacksonville. Berrios has worked as both a depth receiver and a kick/punt returner during the three games during which he has been active this season.

