Texans' Braxton Berrios: Able to practice in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios (chest) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Berrios has been dealing with a chest injury since last week and logged a limited practice this Wednesday. However, he was able to return to a full session Thursday, suggesting that he'll be fine for Sunday's clash against Jacksonville. Berrios has worked as both a depth receiver and a kick/punt returner during the three games during which he has been active this season.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Back on injury report•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Given return duties only•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Green light for Week 9•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Tending to chest issue•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Increases production•