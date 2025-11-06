default-cbs-image
Berrios (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Berrios was on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos with the same injury. He managed to play after also starting the week with a limited practice, so his ability to play in the Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars doesn't yet appear to be in jeopardy.

