Berrios (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Jonathan Alexander and Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Berrios made his practice debut Wednesday and played with the second and third-team quarterbacks. He reportedly had a good day, which he'll likely need to stack to make the roster. Berrios is also a good special teams contributor, which could be another path to him sticking with the team.

