Texans' Braxton Berrios: DNP again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice.
Berrios has yet to practice this season and looks poised to miss his second straight game to open the 2025 campaign. With Christian Kirk (hamstring) also hobbled, the Texans once again may use a committee approach at wide receiver behind Nico Collins this coming Monday night versus Tampa Bay.
