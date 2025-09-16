Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday that he expects Berrios (hamstring) to be available for the Texans' Week 3 AFC South clash against the Jaguars on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Berrios missed the first two games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, but he is trending towards making his 2025 regular-season debut Sunday. The 2018 sixth-rounder signed a one-year contract with the Texans in March after spending the last two seasons with the Dolphins. When he does take the field, Berrios projects to serve in a rotational role on kickoff and punt returns and as a depth piece at wide receiver.