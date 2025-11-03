Berrios returned two kickoffs for 49 yards and did not appear on offense in Sunday's 18-15 loss to Denver in Week 9.

After recording five catches Week 8, when Houston was without wideouts Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, Berrios was limited to special-teams-duty only with the returns of the top two wideouts. With the Texans' season slipping away -- they are 3-5 and outside the playoffs for now -- any role for the veteran Berrios could disappear if the losses pile up in the second half of the season.