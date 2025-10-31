Berrios (chest) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Berrios has been given the all clear to play Week 9 after logging a full practice Friday. He played a meaningful role on offense during the Texans' Week 8 win over the 49ers and finished with five catches on as many targets for 38 yards. However, Berrios will likely be limited to a return on special teams for Week 9 due to the imminent returns of Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring).