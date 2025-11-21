Berrios (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's matchup against Buffalo.

Berrios will be inactive for a second straight week with the Texans' wideout corps mostly healthy. Since tallying five catches for 38 yards with a 29 percent offensive snap share against San Francisco in Week 8, Berrios had just one offensive snap across two contests prior to the pair of healthy scratches. He had been working as one of the Texans' top kick returners, but that role will likely be filled by Jaylin Noel and Tremon Smith against the Bills.