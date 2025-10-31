Berrios (chest) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

That's two consecutive limited practices for Berrios leading up to Week 9 against Denver. He was a significant performer as a fill-in last week during a win over the 49ers, catching five of five targets for 38 yards, but a repeat effort appears unlikely. Even if healthy and ready to go Sunday, Berrios' usage as a receiver is expected to be curtailed. That's because injured wideouts Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring), both of whom practiced fully Thursday, look like they'll be available.