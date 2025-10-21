Berrios caught one of three targets for minus-one yard and returned three punts for 25 yards in Monday's 27-19 loss to Seattle in Week 7.

Berrios joined the active roster for the first time this season, taking the roster spot of the inactive Christian Kirk (hamstring). It was a tough outing for Berrios against a raucous Seattle defense, which smothered Houston's offense. He also took over punt-return duties from rookie Jaylin Noel, but that got off to a poor start. Berrios misjudged a punt, which he thought would be a touchback but resulted in the Texans' first possession beginning at their own 4-yard line. Berrios could get a chance at redemption Week 8, as top receiver Nico Collins (concussion) exited Monday's game, which could leave the team short on wideouts next week against San Francisco.