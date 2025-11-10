Texans' Braxton Berrios: Minimal playing time in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios was untargeted and returned one kickoff for 32 yards in Sunday's 36-29 win over Jacksonville in Week 10.
Berrios, who battled through a chest injury during the preparation for Week 10, was on the field for one snap on offense and five on special teams. The return of injured wideouts have marginalized Berrios, who has played just one snap on offense that last two games.
