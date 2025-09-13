Berrios (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's contest against the Buccaneers.

Berrios' absence in Week 2 comes as no surprise, as the first-year Texan was unable to practice all week after missing the team's Week 1 loss to the Rams due to a hamstring injury. With Berrios set to miss his second consecutive game Monday night, Jaylin Noel will likely serve as Houston's top punt returner.