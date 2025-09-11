Texans' Braxton Berrios: Not practicing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios (hamstring) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Berrios' hamstring injury prevented him from suiting up Week 1 against the Rams, and he remains absent from practice heading into Monday's game against the Buccaneers. With Christian Kirk (hamstring) also still not practicing Thursday, the Texans' wide receiver corps could again be notably depleted Week 2.
