Berrios did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's unclear when Berrios sustained the injury, but it was severe enough for him to miss Wednesday's practice. He'll have two more days to return to practice and fade an injury tag heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles. Berrios signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March and is slated to see most of his playing time on special teams as a returner.