Berrios (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, there's optimism from the team Berrios will be able to return relatively soon. With both Berrios and Christian Kirk (hamstring) out for Week 1, the Texans are expected to lean on Nico Collins and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel against the Rams. Veteran Justin Watson is also in line for an increased offensive role.