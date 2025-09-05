Texans' Braxton Berrios: Out for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, there's optimism from the team Berrios will be able to return relatively soon. With both Berrios and Christian Kirk (hamstring) out for Week 1, the Texans are expected to lean on Nico Collins and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel against the Rams. Veteran Justin Watson is also in line for an increased offensive role.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Second straight DNP on Thursday•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Scores lone TD in preseason opener•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Begins battle for roster spot•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Going to Houston on one-year deal•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Recovering from ACL tear•