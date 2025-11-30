default-cbs-image
Berrios (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 clash against the Colts.

This is the third straight week that Berrios is inactive as a healthy scratch. He's gotten some work both as a wideout and kick/punt returner when active this season, but rookie Jaylin Noel has been serving in the same role while offering more upside.

