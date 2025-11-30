Texans' Braxton Berrios: Remaining healthy scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 clash against the Colts.
This is the third straight week that Berrios is inactive as a healthy scratch. He's gotten some work both as a wideout and kick/punt returner when active this season, but rookie Jaylin Noel has been serving in the same role while offering more upside.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Healthy scratch again Week 12•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Won't play against Tennessee•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Minimal playing time in win•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Able to practice in full Thursday•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Back on injury report•
-
Texans' Braxton Berrios: Given return duties only•