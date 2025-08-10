Berrios caught all three targets for 33 yards including a 14-yard touchdown reception in Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Vikings. He also had a 24-yard kickoff return and nine-yard punt return.

Berrios did most of the work on a misdirection play, catching the ball near the line of scrimmage and scooting up field before lowering his shoulder at the goal line. His primary job for the Texans is expected to be that of a returner, but the touchdown catch was a significant moment in Berrios' first game back since tearing his ACL last season while with Miami.