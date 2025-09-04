Texans' Braxton Berrios: Second straight DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Berrios and Christian Kirk have both sat out consecutive practices due to hamstring injuries, putting their availability in jeopardy for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Rams. Rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel could be on track to operate in three-receiver sets alongside Nico Collins, and Noel could also get a chance to return punts if Berrios sits out.
