Texans' Braxton Berrios: Served as a depth option in 2025
Berrios accumulated six receptions for 37 yards on eight targets over his four-game tenure with the 2025 Texans offense. The wide receiver also added 81 yards as a kick returner and 25 yards as a punt returner over the four contests.
Berrios was called upon for just 60 offensive snaps and 12 special-teams snaps over 17 games. The wide receiver was utilized by the Texans as a depth option in the absence of key receivers such as Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins. Berrios enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team that feels it requires his services.
