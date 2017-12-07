Texans' Braxton Miller: Absent again Thursday
Miller (concussion) was held out of practice Thursday.
While Miller's absences for the Texans' first two practices of the week certainly aren't a positive development, they won't be a death knell to his availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers. In fact, Houston head coach Bill O'Brien expressed optimism Thursday that Miller would pass through all phases of the concussion protocol before the Week 14 matchup, stating that wideout was "trending in a better direction," according to Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. Though the impending return of Will Fuller (ribs) will deny Miller a starting assignment, the former Ohio State quarterback should serve as the Texans' No. 3 wideout if he gains clearance from an independent neurologist to suit up Sunday after Bruce Ellington (hamstring) hit injured reserve earlier this week.
