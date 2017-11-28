Texans' Braxton Miller: Busts out in Week 12 loss
Miller caught five of six targets for 43 yards in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.
Will Fuller's rib injury has opened a door for Miller and Bruce Ellington (eight targets, three catches, 29 yards) to be potential fantasy contributors. Miller's 43 receiving yards are a career-high, but he needs to string together multiple weeks of production to be trusted in any fantasy format. Fuller opens the practice week for Week 13 as questionable, so there could be an opportunity for Miller against the Titans next Sunday.
