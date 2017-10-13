Texans' Braxton Miller: Can help team, per coach
Miller, who has been a healthy scratch for the last two games, still has the confidence of head coach Bill O'Brien, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He'll be back in there at some point," O'Brien said. "I think that he'll have a chance to help us win games here, whether it's this week or next week or whenever. I haven't lost any confidence in him."
This sounds like a bit of coach-speak from O'Brien, who wasn't impressed with Miller's three catches on eight targets for 25 yards over the first three weeks as a fill-in when Will Fuller (shoulder) was sidelined. Miller has been on the sidelines since Fuller returned in Week 4 and, at the moment, there isn't a spot for him with Bruce Ellington playing well and Chris Thompson needed for kickoff returns.
