Miller will be competing against fourth-round draft pick Keke Coutee for the slot receiver job in 2018, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller has yet to pan out since being drafted as a third rounder in 2016. The Texans are trying to fit him in as a slot receiver, but Coutee's selection should be seen as an indication of the team's view of Miller thus far.

