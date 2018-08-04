Miller is being challenged by fourth-round draft pick Keke Coutee, but his chances improved after Coutee sustained a hamstring injury Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee's injury is expected to sideline him for a few weeks, which grants Miller a great opportunity to move to the top of the depth chart at slot receiver. There's some belief that the former quarterback who is in the third year of a transition to receiver is on his final chance following two middling seasons to begin his NFL career. Head coach Bill O'Brien said Miller's "come a long ways" since he was drafted by Houston and noted his versatility and improved hands.