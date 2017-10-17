Miller, who did a forward flip after scoring a touchdown in Week 6, did not get positive reviews from head coach Bill O'Brien for the celebration, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Yeah, I did not like the flip," O'Brien said Monday. "Just score, hand the ball to the official would be my advice to him."

O'Brien may not curtail Miller's playing time because of the celebration, but it was clearly a message delivered by the coach, who would like to see more growth from Miller. "I think he can add some things to our offense," O'Brien said. "Just continue to work and improve in the classroom and on special teams and he'll get more reps on offense." Miller remains fourth on the wideout depth chart, but as a third-round draft pick in 2016, the Texans have more invested in him than Bruce Ellington, the current No. 3 receiver.