Texans' Braxton Miller: Dinged up Wednesday
Miller suffered an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's preseason opener but was able to return to the game after being examined in the locker room, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed the injury, telling reporters that he thinks Miller is fine. Miller had three catches for 10 yards in Houston's 27-17 loss to Carolina.
