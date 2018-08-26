Miller secured three of five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 21-20 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday.

Miller hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Weeden just before halftime, adding to his successful preseason. The 25-year-old has totaled nine catches for 94 yards and Saturday's score over three exhibitions as he battles for a roster spot on the latter half of the receiver depth chart. The 2016 third-round pick appears to be trending in the right direction in that regard, although another productive effort in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Cowboys certainly wouldn't hurt.