Miller will compete for the starting wideout job opposite DeAndre Hopkins after Will Fuller suffered a broken collarbone during Wednesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Fuller is expected to miss up to three months.

Fuller's replacement will be an open competition between Miller and Jaelen Strong, which should be viewed as pretty even at this stage of camp. Miller's inexperience -- he transitioned to wide receiver during his senior season at Ohio State and has played the position just two seasons -- is not expected to be a factor in head coach Bill O'Brien's decision. Miller has more game-breaking potential than Strong. Had the Texans felt confident in Strong, a third-round draft pick in 2015, they wouldn't have felt the need to draft Miller in the same round a year later. We'll get our first look at the competition Aug. 9 when the Texans travel to Carolina for preseason Week 1.