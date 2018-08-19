Texans' Braxton Miller: Has game-high eight targets
Miller caught three passes for 40 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.
Miller's had an encouraging preseason, both in training camp and the first preseason game, but the view on him is less sanguine following Saturday's effort. He led the team in with eight targets, but caught less than half and had a drop early.
