Miller is believed to have a mild concussion, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller's come on the last two weeks (10 targets, nine catches) and, prior to leaving with a concussion, had a 57-yard reception in Sunday's loss to the Titans. His recovery took on added significance Wednesday after the Texans placed Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) on injured reserve. If he's medically cleared in time to play Week 14 against the 49ers, Miller would serve as the No. 2 wideout.