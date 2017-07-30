Miller has shown improvement over the course of offseason activities and into the initial stages of training camp, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Head coach Bill O'Brien made note of Miller's improved route running and knowledge of the offense, but the coach also understands there's a world of difference between the practice fields of White Sulpher Springs (W. Va.) in July and regular-season game action. Miller will be competing with Jaelen Strong during the preseason to become third wideout, though on a team that figures to be a run-heavy offense, Miller is not expected to be a big factor for fantasy teams.