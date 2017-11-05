Texans' Braxton Miller: Inactive for Week 9
Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Miller had logged a combined 10 offensive snaps over the Texans' last two games, so his inclusion on the inactive list Sunday doesn't come out of nowhere. Chris Thompson, who plays a more significant role on special teams than Miller, will thus step in as the Texans' No. 4 wideout for the day.
