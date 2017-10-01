Texans' Braxton Miller: Inactive Sunday
Miller is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
With Miller scratched Sunday, the Texans will go with a wideout corps comprised of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Bruce Ellington and Chris Thompson.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Falls behind Ellington•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Modest involvement in Week 2 victory•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Targeted once in Week 1 loss•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Not limited by ankle•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Tentative for opener•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Misses second straight preseason tilt•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...